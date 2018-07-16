Man behind bars for failing to unlock cell phones for police

A Florida man is behind bars for failing to unlock his phones following a traffic stop.
Fox 13 News reports that William Montanez was pulled over in June for improper yielding in Tampa.
He wouldn't allow cops to search his car, so a drug-sniffing dog was brought in. A small amount of marijuana was allegedly found, and cops asked to search his cell phones.
Again, Montanez said no, so detectives got a warrant. His attorney calls it a "fishing expedition."
Judge Gregory Holder ruled Thursday cops could go through the cell phones, but Montanez said the two phones are new and he couldn't remember the passwords to unlock them.
The judge found him in civil contempt and threw him in jail.
