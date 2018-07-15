Woman reunited with her family after being left decades ago

ADVANCE FOR USE WITH WEEKEND EDITION SUNDAY, JULY 15, 2018 AND THEREAFTER In this June 16, 2018 photo, Mika Cheesman who was born, Linette Wright-Smith, is pictured as a child in an album given to her by the private investigator hired to find her family, in Treasure Island, Fla. Mika was 4 years old when she was separated from her mother in a Manhattan train station. For four decades, she’d wondered about her family, where she came from. (Martha Asencio Rhine/Tampa Bay Times via AP) Martha Asencio Rhine AP