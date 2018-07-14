Officers flips, totals patrol car

Authorities say Florida police officer suffered minor injuries when he flipped his patrol car.
The Ledger reports that the crash occurred Friday morning in Lakeland.
The Florida Highway Patrol says the Lakeland officer was passing through an intersection when he lost control, entered the road's shoulder, hit a culvert and overturned. The cruiser was totaled.
The officer was taken to a nearby hospital.
A police spokesman says the car's lights weren't on when the crash occurred. A review board will determine the cause of the crash.
Comments