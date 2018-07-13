How did this car end up in a pond? Cops say Florida man, 91, crashed, was rescued

Authorities helped a 91-year-old man out of a Pinellas County retirement community pond Friday after he crashed his car.
The 91-year-old Clearwater man was driving a 2013 Hyundai Sonata west on Utopian Drive East on Friday around noon when he lost control, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The man was trying to make a left turn into a parking spot next to a parked Pontiac Montana, but accelerated forward and collided with the Montana and a barrier wall. His car kept going, moving through the parking space, turning right and going into a pond, an FHP crash report noted.
Fire rescue crews helped the man out of the car before it completely submerged in the water.
Clearwater police told WFLA News Channel 8 two fire medics jumped into the water and swam up to the car where they opened a back door to free the man, who was in the back seat in an air pocket.
The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition, according to the Clearwater Fire and Rescue Department.
The driver was cited for careless driving, according to FHP.
