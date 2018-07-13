Deputies kill man who wouldn't leave estranged wife's house, put down gun, cops say

Deputies responding to a call from a woman saying her estranged husband would not leave her Riverview home shot and killed the man, who reportedly had a gun, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.
A woman called the sheriff’s office around 3:10 a.m. Friday saying her estranged husband came to her home in the 11000 block of Estates Del Sol Drive in Riverview and refused to leave. Deputies Joshua Berrios and Dannett Brennan went to the home and spoke with the 60-year-old man, but he “refused to respond to several of their commands,” according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
The man held up a gun and continued to refuse deputies’ demands to put it down. According to the sheriff’s office, the man pointed a weapon at the deputies who fired several shots at him, in fear for their lives.
The man, who has not yet been identified pending notification of family, died at the scene. The sheriff’s office reports the man had prior arrests for robbery and “multiple white collar crimes” in Texas as well as an arrest for misdemeanor trespassing in Florida.
The deputies were not injured. Brennan, 31, has been with the sheriff’s office since February 2014 and has not record of a prior use of force, according to the sheriff’s office. Berrios, 27, has one prior use of force on his record from June 2016. He has been with the sheriff’s office since August 2015.
An investigation is ongoing.
