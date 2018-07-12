A man tried to rob a 7-Eleven with a large knife. It did not end well for the would-be thief.

A man’s plan to rob a St. Petersburg 7-Eleven was foiled Tuesday after the clerk took matters into his own hands and chased the would-be thief out of the store.
According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, a masked man entered a 7-Eleven on Park Street North shortly after 4 a.m. armed with a large kitchen knife.
He showed the employee the knife and demanded money, police said.
But the robbery didn’t go as planned, because the clerk chased — or briskly walked — the man out of the store.
Once outside, surveillance video shows the man take off the mask and pace around the parking lot before taking off.
He is described by police to be about 5-foot-9, slim build with blue eyes and short brown hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780.
