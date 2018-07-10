He's 14 feet long and weighs 800 pounds. 'Mighty Mike' is coming back to Florida

After five years in a Kentucky aquarium, Mighty Mike is coming back to his home state.
The 14-foot long, 800-pound American alligator has spend the last handful of years at Newport Aquarium in Newport, Ky. But the aquarium announced on its blog and Facebook page this week that the gator, affectionately named Mighty Mike, is coming back to Florida this summer.
The aquarium's post says he is the largest American alligator to live outside of Florida.
Newport Aquarium's blog post about Mighty Mike's departure said he's "wowed millions" of visitors with his "amazing size" since he arrived in Kentucky. His last appearance will be Sept. 9, the blog post states.
Until his departure,visitors can leave the gator notes on a banner hanging in the aquarium's Alligator Alley, WCPO reports.
Mike's new home will be with the Crocodilian Conservation Center in Frostproof, where he will "continue to share an important conservation message as an ambassador for wetlands habitats and preservation," according to Newport Aquarium's blog page.
Mike was found on a boat dock in Lake Talquin, Fla. in 2000, and was considered a threat because of his size, an aquarium blog post from June 2015 noted. The gator has served as a traveling ambassador ever since.
“Getting the public to understand and appreciate these animals has been a critical factor in helping the American alligator achieve sustainable populations after being listed as endangered for decades,” Eric Rose, executive director at Newport Aquarium said in a statement. “We’re grateful to the Crocodilian Conservation Center and to our world-class animal care team for keeping Mike happy and healthy all these years, and to all the guests who’ve come to see him.”
Comments