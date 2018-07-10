Florida deputy hospitalized after man releases pit bull on her

A Hillsborough County deputy was hospitalized Monday after being attacked by a man's dog that he released on her, the sheriff's office reported.
According to a news release, the deputy responded to a Seffner shopping center at 5662 Pine St. around 9:07 a.m. after receiving complaints that a group of homeless people and their dogs were bothering customers.
Shortly after the deputy arrived on scene, she called for back up to get assistance restraining a dog. After repeated instructions for the owners not to release their dogs, Randy Betts, 36, released his pit bull.
The dog attacked the deputy, biting her in the upper thigh and lower calf, the sheriff's office said.
Additional deputies arrived on scene and struggled with Betts before arresting him.
He is facing charges of trespassing after warning, resisting with violence and aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.
Ashley DeSouza, 33, another member of the group, was charged with trespassing after warning. Both were transported and booked at the Orient Road Jail, deputies said.
Both dogs were picked up by Hillsborough County Animal Services.
The deputy was transported to a local hospital where she was treated and released, the sheriff's office said.
