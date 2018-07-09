Disney worker dead after industrial accident, officials say

An employee of Walt Disney World died Monday morning in what officials are calling an industrial accident.
Shortly after 9 a.m., deputies of the Orange County Sheriff's Office found a man unconcious, according to WFLA. The man was described as being in his late 30s.
WESH reports that the man was found near a guard gate next to the theme park's Pop Century Resort. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Reedy Creek Fire Department.
"All of us at Walt Disney World Resort are deeply saddened today by the loss of one of our Cast Members," George A. Kalogridis, president of Walt Disney World Resort, told WESH in a release. "Our thoughts and concerns are with his family, friends, and fellow co-workers. This is a tragic accident, and we are providing resources and care for those impacted and working closely with the proper authorities to understand how this happened."
The man's identity has not been released. NBC Miami reports that the investigation into his cause of death remains ongoing.
