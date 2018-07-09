Missing 5-year-old with autism dies after found in canal behind his Florida home

A 5-year old boy with autism reported missing earlier Sunday evening died after being found in the canal behind his Lauderhill home, police said.
Zander Brown's mother noticed her child was missing and that the back door to her home in the 5100 block of Northwest 85th Avenue was unlocked. The house sits in front of a narrow canal, leading police to fear the child could have fallen into the water. Divers, helicopters and bloodhounds were sent to the scene, according to Lauderhill Police Lt. Mike Santiago.
Santiago says, shortly after 9 p.m. the dive team located the child at the bottom of the canal near the house.
Comments