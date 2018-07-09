Florida

Girl dies, grandmother injured in Florida fire

The Associated Press

July 09, 2018 07:15 AM

ORLANDO, Fla.

A 9-year-old girl died and her grandmother was severely injured in a Florida house fire.

Orlando Fire Department spokeswoman Ashley Papagni says the fire broke out Sunday morning, trapping the girl inside. The girl's grandmother was taken to a hospital with severe burns.

The Orlando Sentinel reports the girl's brother was home at the time, but unharmed in the fire.

Papagni says the home didn't have a working smoke detector. She says fire fighters will be going door-to-door in the neighborhood to install free smoke detectors on Monday.

