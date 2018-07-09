13-foot gator trapped in Sarasota County, deputies say

This weekend, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office and officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission received a call about an especially large gator in Venice.
FWC officers captured a 13-foot gator in Shamrock Place, the sheriff's office posted to Facebook on Sunday. Animal Services supervisor for the sheriff's office, Car Sellitti, Sgt. Tim Bauer and deputy Rob Lowen helped with the capture.
The officers and deputies waited until a trapper arrived to take custody of the large gator.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office shared a photo of the gator, which may be record-breaking for the department.
"According to our Animal (Services) Supervisor who has been with SCSO for 20 years, this may be the largest gator we’ve ever responded to," the social media post read.
