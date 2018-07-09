Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers captured a 13-foot gator from Shamrock Park in Venice, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office Animal Services supervisor said it may be the largest gator they have ever responded to, according to a tweet from the sheriff's office.
13-foot gator trapped in Sarasota County, deputies say

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

July 09, 2018 07:57 AM

This weekend, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office and officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission received a call about an especially large gator in Venice.

FWC officers captured a 13-foot gator in Shamrock Place, the sheriff's office posted to Facebook on Sunday. Animal Services supervisor for the sheriff's office, Car Sellitti, Sgt. Tim Bauer and deputy Rob Lowen helped with the capture.

The officers and deputies waited until a trapper arrived to take custody of the large gator.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office shared a photo of the gator, which may be record-breaking for the department.

"According to our Animal (Services) Supervisor who has been with SCSO for 20 years, this may be the largest gator we’ve ever responded to," the social media post read.

