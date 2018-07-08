Girl, 6, safe after being held hostage by father in standoff that lasted over 24 hours

A standoff in Polk County has ended after more than 24 hours as a father had barricaded himself in a Lakeland home with his 6-year-old daughter, the sheriff's office reported.
Deputies say that 39-year-old Gary Cauley was in the home on Dartmouth Road holding his 6-year-old daughter hostage since an argument with his estranged wife on Saturday afternoon. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said that he was armed and made threats to harm himself, but not his daughter.
Cauley has had several felony charges and was in violation of probation during the incident.
After several hours of negotiations, Sherif Judd said that Cauley let his daughter go around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. She is safe and is expected to be all right, deputies said.
Then deputies said after trying to negotiate with him to put the gun down and leave the residence, Cauley walked out the front door and shot himself. He died at the scene.
Sheriff Judd said that everything started on July 2, when deputies were called to the residence for a domestic violence event. By the time deputies got there, Cauley was gone. Judd said he did not live at the home.
Then, Judd said, there was a home invasion at the residence on July 5. Two men reportedly broke in, with guns, as the mother and daughter were home.
"What's interesting is that they looked around, they didn't plunder or threat, but apparently they were looking for Gary Cauley," Sheriff Judd said in the conference. When the men saw he wasn't there they left.
Then Cauley showed up at the home on Saturday, deputies said. He and his estranged wife spend the morning arguing and things escalated when Cauley found out she was planning to go to the beach with her daughter and another man.
That's when deputies say Cauley started behaving erratically and wouldn't let his daughter leave the home.
Judd said the wife called the sheriff's office, and when she went outside to meet deputies the standoff began.
The girl was reunited with her mother on Sunday and appears to be all right, deputies said.
"The important thing is that the child is safe and is OK," Judd said.
