Road rage incident leads to crash that kills one and damages a building, sheriff says

A car crashed into a Polk County building and another driver is dead after a road rage incident Friday, according to the sheriff's office.
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a news conference Friday afternoon that a car and a silver Dodge Ram truck were driving south on U.S. 98 crossing lanes back and forth and cutting each other off. Investigators believe it was a road rage incident that started at Clubhouse Road.
The two vehicles collided at the intersection of U.S. 98 and Cypress Avenue Southeast in Lakeland around 11 a.m. One of the vehicles clipped the other, the momentum carrying both vehicles off the road, into a commercial building along U.S. 98, Judd said. The driver of the car, a 22-year-old, had minor injuries.
The Dodge truck, driven by 27-year-old man, continued southward through a plastic fence, a part of which impaled the driver, Judd said. Spectrum Bay News 9 reports the driver of the truck was Daniel Bagwell. EMS crews took him to Lakewood Regional Medical Center but he died as a result of his injuries.
The building struck by the vehicles was a vacant business, according to the sheriff's office.
"They were reckless and as a result we end up with one person dead and all this could have been prevented," Judd said.
Judd noted it does not appear the two drivers knew each other prior to the crash.
The investigation is ongoing.
"But at the end of the day let us tell you once again its a wonderful thing to arrive alive at home to your family and friends. It is a wonderful thing if you don't get out here and drive crazy on the roadways," Judd said. "And if you do, you can end up dead. So let's don't have it that way."
Judd asked anyone who may have witnessed the crash or saw the reckless driving in the area around 10:45 a.m. Friday to contact the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 863-298-6200.
