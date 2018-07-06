Florida teen dead after firework explodes in his hand, reports say

A Tampa teen died after fireworks exploded while still in his hand, according to reports.
According to WFLA News Channel 8, Tampa police were called to a home on Osborne Avenue on Thursday for a fireworks explosion just before midnight.
A 16-year-old boy tried to light a "mortar" round, but was hurt when it exploded, according to ABC Action News. He was taken to Tampa General Hospital where he later died.
Police told Spectrum Bay News 9 the teen was holding the tube in the air and lit the fuse, but it exploded before going into the air. He had injuries to his arm and chest.
The boy's name has not been released. The investigation is ongoing.
According to a June 2017 U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission report, there were four reported fireworks-related deaths in 2016, but they receive an average of more than seven reported fireworks-related deaths per year since 2001. One of the deaths was reported in Florida on July 4, 2016, where a 42-year-old man died after a firework he was lighting malfunctioned, the report noted.
Fireworks were also believed to be involved in about 11,000 injuries in 2016, and the majority of those injured were men, according to the report.
