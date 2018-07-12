Harsh prison or cushy camp? Ex-staffers have different takes on life at Homestead shelter

Security guards from Akima Global Services, a third-party contracted to guard the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children, prepare for a protest in front of the shelter on Saturday, June 23, 2018. Protesters and civil rights activists from across South Florida later participated in the ‘March to Free the Children Held in Detention’ in response to undocumented children being separated from their parents. Ellis Rua ERua@miamiherald.com