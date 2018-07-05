Florida man accused of shooting and killing family dog, pointing gun at deputy, cops say

A Dunedin man is behind bars Thursday after Pinellas County deputies say he threatened his family, shot and killed the family dog and pointed the gun at a deputy over the Fourth of July holiday.
Around 5:58 p.m. Wednesday, Pinellas deputies responded to a residence for a report of arguing and gunshots heard at the home.
When they arrived, deputies said they could hear a man yelling inside the residence. Deputies set up a perimeter around the home and made contact with the victims — a 68-year-old woman and her 32-year-old son. Both exited the home at the request of law enforcement.
The sheriff' office then learned that the woman's husband, 71-year-old David Wheeler, had shot and killed the family dog and was still armed with a handgun in the home and was threatening to shoot himself.
Deputies reported that prior to shooting the dog, Wheeler made threats to kill his wife and pointed the .45 caliber handgun at her. Wheeler's son tried to intervene and the father said he was going shoot him as well. Then, Wheeler threatened to shoot himself.
Law enforcement officials said they were trying to establish communication with Wheeler when he was spotted pointing the gun through the front window of the home at a deputy who was on the perimeter.
They spent more than an hour trying to convince him to exit the home peacefully without success.
Then, several hours later, around 3:37 a.m. Thursday, Wheeler voluntarily exited the residence and was arrested without incident, deputies said.
He was transported to the Pinellas County Jail and faces two counts of aggravated assault, one count of animal cruelty and one count of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.
Wheeler will also receive a mental health evaluation as a result of a Baker Act, the sheriff's office said.
Deputies said they seized numerous handguns, rifles and shotguns from Wheeler’s home.
An investigation is ongoing.
