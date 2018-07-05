Body of jet skier found in Little Manatee River

The body of a jet skier was recovered from the Little Manatee River in Ruskin on Wednesday.
An accident involving a jet ski was reported around 11:30 a.m. east of the U.S. 41 bridge, ABC Action News reported.
Officials said a 65-year-old Sun City Center man took his dog for a ride on the river.
Deputies first found the dog, which survived, but the man was nowhere to be found, according to 10 News WTSP.
But shortly before 4 p.m., officials said crews recovered his body in the river.
The man's official cause of death has not been released. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission is investigating the incident.
Another tragic incident happened in the water on the holiday in Sarasota, where a man in his mid-50s drowned.
