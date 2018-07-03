Video shows person falling from an SUV onto a Florida street. Cops want more info

Cameras in Hillsborough County caught what authorities called a "disturbing video" Monday afternoon, when a woman appeared to fall out of an SUV in the middle of an intersection.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office posted the video to their social media pages asking for information so deputies can check on the woman's well-being.
Officials described the vehicle in the video as a Ford Expedition.
The video appears to show the woman falling from the SUV into the middle of the intersection. The SUV stops, and the person who appears to be the driver gets out, picks up the person from the street and puts them into the passenger side of the Expedition before driving away. Multiple vehicles are stopped at lights and one drives through the intersection. The video clip also shows one person on a bicycle nearby and another person walking near the scene.
ABC Action News reports the incident occurred around 4:12 p.m. Monday. Deputies told the television news station the burgundy SUV was last seen driving west on 131st Avenue and turned south on Nebraska Avenue. Investigators are still working to identify the woman.
Authorities told Spectrum Bay News 9 there are no charges pending in the incident, they just want to make sure the woman is OK. A check of area hospitals was not successful.
Comments