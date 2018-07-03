Mother reunited with her 7-year-old daughter recounts her family's anguish in the U.S.

Buena Ventura Martin-Godinez holds her son, Pedro Alessandro Godinez Martin, left, while talking to the press about unification with her daughter, Janne Godinez Martinez, 7, right, after being separated at the border under Trump Administration "zero tolerance" policy on Monday, July 2, 2018 in Homestead, Florida. Nora Sandigo with the Children Foundation holds Janne on her lap during the interview. CARL JUSTE cjuste@miamiherald.com