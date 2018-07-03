Family dog narrowly escapes alligator attack in neighborhood pond

A Florida family had to rush their dog to an emergency vet on Monday after it was attacked by an alligator in a neighborhood pond.
Leslie Hopkins, from the FishHawk community in Hillsborough County, posted a warning to her neighborhood Facebook group after her 8-year-old Labrador, Joey, was attacked on Monday morning.
"Alligator just attacked my black lab and dragged it into Bridgepark retention pond. Please be aware this animal is very aggressive, so stay away," Hopkins wrote in the post.
Hopkins told ABC Action News that her son took Joey near the fishing dock and the lab partially entered the water. That's when he was grabbed by the gator.
Somehow the dog managed to get away.
The family immediately rushed him to Blue Pearl emergency clinic.
The bite extends from his lower right leg up to his belly, Hopkins told the Bradenton Herald, and while Joey's nerves and tendons were exposed, he didn't suffer any internal injuries or broken bones.
He is expected to make a full recovery.
Neighbors told ABC that the gator has been there for years and has never been aggressive. But others are still concerned, saying that kids often swim in the pond and there is no signage warning the public about the gator.
