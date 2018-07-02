A gator was shot dead to save a teen girl it reportedly chased into a tree, cops say

An alligator was shot and killed by a Florida deputy after it chased a teenaged girl into a tree, forcing her to stay there, trapped, for more than 30 minutes, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.
Just after 3 p.m. Friday, a man called the Lake County Sheriff's Office, asking for help. He told deputies his 15-year-old daughter was trapped in a tree by a large alligator and had been stuck there for more than 30 minutes, according to the sheriff's office report.
She had been on a raft in the water along Forest Service Road 18 in Astor when the alligator came toward her. She was able to reach the tree and climbed to safety.
The deputy heard a scream and found the teenager in a tree overhanging a nearby creek. As the deputy walked toward the tree, they heard a loud hissing sound, "which confirmed that an alligator was nearby." According to the report, the gator was about 4 feet from the deputy and 3 feet from the tree. The gator was in the water when the deputy spotted it and was estimated to be about 10 to 11 feet long.
Marine units would take another 15 to 20 minutes to arrive at the scene, and the girl was "physically tired from keeping herself in the tree," the report noted.
The deputy's presence "failed to scare the alligator away," and it began coming toward the deputy, according to the report. That's when the deputy shot a single 223 round from a Bushmaster AR-15, killing the alligator.
Authorities helped the girl down from the tree. There were no reported injuries to any of the people involved.
A marine biologist with Lake County came to the scene and said they would search for the alligator's body.
