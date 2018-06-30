Florida city manager could lose job over bundt cake

A Florida city manager could lose his job after allegedly throwing a tantrum over a coupon for a bundt cake.
Dannie Augustin told city commissioners this week that Sunrise City Manager Richard Salamon became enraged when the bakery refused to honor his coupon for a free cake because the coupon had expired. Augustin said the city manager told employee to break the rules and just give him the $3.99 deal.
One of the commissioners is calling for Salamon's resignation.
Salamon could not be reached for comment.
The Sun Sentinel reports the commissioner has set a special meeting for July 5 to discuss the matter.
