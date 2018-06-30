These three children have gone missing together. Police need your help.

A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for three children in Central Florida. One of them is a 3-year-old boy.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement put out the alert Saturday morning. Officials say the names of the young children are Akeem Dorset, Makylah Brown, and Aliyah Brown. They've been missing since Friday.
They are believed to be in the company of Venita Porter-Carter, who was last seen driving a 2010 white Suzuki Grand Vitara. The Florida tag number is 632RKB.
Three-year-old Akeem was last seen wearing a green shirt, green/white checkered shorts, and flip flops. Police say he has three ponytails in his hair.
Makylah Brown was last seen wearing a white/blue shirt, purple shorts, and flip flops. She has shoulder length hair and was wearing it in a ponytail.
Aaliyah Brown was last seen wearing a pink shirt, black/pink shorts, and flip flops. She has shoulder length hair and was wearing it wrapped in a bun.
The children were last seen in the area of the 800 block of Oleander Street in New Smyrna Beach, Florida.
Police believe Porter-Carter who was last seen wearing a Hazard green work shirt and jeans. She has braids in her hair, a tattoo of praying hands on her right calf, and varicose veins on her legs.
