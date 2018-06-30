Teens struggle to go on after their father's death

This June 11, 2018 photo, from left, Tiffany Holt, 20,, Sophia Holt, 19, Seth Holt, 16, Sabrina Holt, 17, and Max Holt, 19, pose for a photo at their home in Naples, Fla. The siblings have started a GoFundMe asking for help with funeral, medical and general expenses after their father, Robert, passed away from cancer on May 29. The siblings worked jobs and put off going to college to help their father during his illness. Naples Daily News via AP Nicole Raucheisen