Man buys paper straws, visits restaurants to save turtles

Buddy Sparrow with the Deerfield Beach Island Groups delivers paper straws to the Sticky Bun in Deerfield Beach. The restaurant never uses plastic straws or polystyrene take-out materials. They are participating in a city-wide "Strawless Summer" effort. Plastic awareness - and the urge to reduce the use of it - is growing in South Florida. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)