Clinging to debris in the water when they were spotted, 5 rescued off Florida coast

Five boaters were rescued by a good Samaritan on Thursday after they were first spotted clinging to debris miles off of Florida's west coast by an airplane crew on a training flight, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
The good Samaritan rescued the five boaters — Carrollwood natives Jason Holmes, 42, and David C. O'Neal; Todd Mack, 53, from Hudson, Michael Redding, 68, from Temple Terrace, and Jeff Kennedy, 60 — after their 30-foot boat capsized. They were transferred to a Coast Guard response boat and taken back to the station. No injuries were reported, according to the Coast Guard.
An Air Station Clearwater HC-120 Hercules airplane crew saw the boaters in the water 22 miles west of Anclote Key around 10:05 a.m. and deployed a life raft, according to a news release from the Coast Guard. An Urgent Marine Information Broadcast was radioed by Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders and a good Samaritan aboard a Tarpon Springs charter fishing boat responded.
The airplane crew spotted the boaters before the Coast Guard watchstanders received the boaters' emergency signal.
"It was a wonderful sight," Mack said in a news release of seeing the Hercules crew in the air.
Mack told the Coast Guard the most important thing they had was an Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacons, which sends boaters' positions to rescue personnel. When the boat started sinking, he said, the men started throwing coolers, life jackets and safety gear in the water.
"Readily accessible safety equipment is so important," Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Whitaker, a Station Sand Key crewmember who transported the boaters to shore, said in a news release. "We recommend all boaters have a registered EPIRB, and know where all their equipment is in case of an emergency."
Comments