Florida woman smashes wine bottles, injures fish after being asked for ID at liquor store

A Florida woman is being sought by deputies after she reportedly smashed wine bottles when a liquor store refused to sell her alcohol after she didn't produce an ID.
The woman was caught on surveillance video pushing multiple bottles of wine off the counter, injuring a pet fish in the process as she knocked over the fish bowl.
The incident happened on Wednesday at Karma Liquor store in Spring Hill. The store's clerk wouldn't sell her a bottle of whiskey because she didn't have an ID, according to a report by ABC Action news
That's when she knocked over several wine bottles and a fish tank that had a beta fish named Shark Bait in it. The store posted on Facebook that Shark Bait was out of the water for "a long time." As a result, Shark Bait has one deflated eye, which happens from a lack of oxygen.
In the post, the store said the fish has been with them for more than a year.
Karma Liquors is offering a $100 gift card to the first person who gives information that leads to the woman's arrest.
"If you know who this girl is please let me know so I can forward the info to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office," the post reads.
Comments