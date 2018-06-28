Florida woman smashes wine bottles, injures fish after being asked for ID at liquor store

Surveillance video shows woman smash wine bottles, injure fish after being asked for ID at store

Surveillance video shows a woman knocking wine and a fish bowl off a counter at a liquor store in Spring Hill, Florida after being refused sale of cigarettes and liquor when she couldn’t produce an ID.
Florida

By Samantha Putterman

June 28, 2018 06:07 PM

A Florida woman is being sought by deputies after she reportedly smashed wine bottles when a liquor store refused to sell her alcohol after she didn't produce an ID.

The woman was caught on surveillance video pushing multiple bottles of wine off the counter, injuring a pet fish in the process as she knocked over the fish bowl.

The incident happened on Wednesday at Karma Liquor store in Spring Hill. The store's clerk wouldn't sell her a bottle of whiskey because she didn't have an ID, according to a report by ABC Action news

That's when she knocked over several wine bottles and a fish tank that had a beta fish named Shark Bait in it. The store posted on Facebook that Shark Bait was out of the water for "a long time." As a result, Shark Bait has one deflated eye, which happens from a lack of oxygen.

In the post, the store said the fish has been with them for more than a year.

Karma Liquors is offering a $100 gift card to the first person who gives information that leads to the woman's arrest.

"If you know who this girl is please let me know so I can forward the info to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office," the post reads.

