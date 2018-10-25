Mirror, thought to be suspicious device, forced evacuation of Florida courthouse, reports say

The Polk County courthouse, located at 255 N. Broadway Ave. in Bartow, was evacuated Thursday evening after what was initially believed to be a suspicious device was found, according to Bartow Police Department.
Police told WFLA News Channel 8 the device was a car mirror with wires attached. FOX 13 reported the mirror appeared to be broken and found in the trash.
Police later gave the all-clear.
The device was discovered on the east side of the courthouse.
The Bartow Police Department gave the following statement to Bradenton Herald:
“Bartow Police Department is currently investigating a suspicious device on the east side of the Polk County courthouse. The courthouse and surrounding buildings have been evacuated.
We have partnered with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office to secure the area. We are currently waiting on the bomb squad to arrive to investigate the device.
More information will follow.
Deputy Chief Dorman is on the scene and is in command.”
Reporters, who were set up at the Polk County Jail waiting for former Lakeland city commissioner Michael Dunn to bond out, were told to get behind a cement wall when the device was discovered, according to multiple Twitter posts.
Bomb sniffing dogs were on the scene with Bartow Police Department officers to investigate.
The courthouse is located directly across from Bartow Police Department, which was also evacuated earlier on Thursday due to the discovery of a suspicious device, according to Bay News 9.
