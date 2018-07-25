Upgraded wheelchair allows 36-year-old man to see ocean for first time
David Thomas, who was born with cerebral palsy in Bessemer, Ala., didn't leave the area for more than 20 years. Friends raised money to buy him a wheelchair with all-terrain wheels and took him on a trip to Panama City, Florida.
In this head-on view of the former Marlborough House's demolition, you can see the debris strike the person later identified as AlliedBean's project manager and the manager unconscious when the dust clears.
A Florida mother was arrested on July 17 after a bystander called the police when she saw an eight-month-old baby left in a car in 93 degree heat. Volusia County Sheriff’s Department uploaded a video to Facebook, thanking the woman who called police.
Investigators continued their search for clues Wednesday into a midair collision of two small planes over the Everglades that left three known dead Tuesday. Police found a fourth victim the next morning.
A group of protestors blocked streets outside Miramar, Florida’s U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office at the intersection of Southwest 29th Street and 145th Avenue. The crowd opposes the Trump administration’s policies.