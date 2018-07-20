Mother cries after learning bystander saved baby from hot car

A Florida mother was arrested on July 17 after a bystander called the police when she saw an eight-month-old baby left in a car in 93 degree heat. Volusia County Sheriff’s Department uploaded a video to Facebook, thanking the woman who called police.
