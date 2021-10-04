Governor’s wife Casey DeSantis diagnosed with breast cancer

First Lady of Florida, Casey DeSantis, center, waves to a visitor in the Florida House gallery, Tuesday, January 14, 2020, as her husband, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, gave the State of the State address to a joint session of the Florida Legislature in Tallahassee. Tampa Bay Times

Florida’s first lady, Casey DeSantis, was diagnosed with breast cancer, the governor’s office announced Monday.

In a brief statement, Gov. Ron DeSantis said his wife would have the support of their family as she faces down this health challenge. The governor also effusively praised his wife’s spirit.

“Casey is a true fighter, and she will never, never, never give up,” the governor said.

Ron and Casey DeSantis have three children, Madison, Mason and Mamie. Casey gave birth to Mamie last March. Casey DeSantis is 41 years old.

This breaking news story will be updated.

This story was originally published October 4, 2021 10:45 AM.