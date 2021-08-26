State recovers $5 million from ex-CEO of Florida domestic violence center and insurers

The state of Florida has recovered $5 million of the $7.5 million lost from the former CEO of the Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence, Tiffany Carr, and her staff, Attorney General Ashley Moody and Gov. Ron DeSantis announced during a Thursday morning press conference.

Carr and two former FCADV officers and directors will pay more than $3.9 million to DCF and the court-appointed receiver—including a more than $2 million cash payment by Carr, who was accused of defrauding the state and federal governments by manipulating her board of directors to pad her salary in a scheme that gave her more than $7.5 million over three years.

Former FCADV officers Patricia Duarte and Sandra Barnett will pay a total of $60,000 and FCADV insurers will pay the remaining funds totaling more than $1.7 million. The coalition’s foundation, a separate entity created with the sole purpose of supporting the Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence, will also be dissolved and $1.1 million will distributed directly to the 41 domestic violence centers the coalition was intended to support.

“The power that this group was given for almost 20 years — and their misrepresentation of appropriation of state and federal funds — is inexcusable, should not have happened and it cannot be allowed to happen in other organizations that may be getting funding from the state of Florida,’’ DeSantis said at a press conference in Orlando.

The settlement will resolve two civil lawsuits filed by the state against Carr, a lawsuit by the state-appointed receiver, and two lawsuits filed by the Hanover Insurance and Travelers Insurance, which each represented the coalition and its board of directors.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon News Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Florida House, working on information first disclosed by the Miami Herald, discovered a scheme by the coalition and some members of its board of directors to pad the salary of Carr and her deputies and allow them to cash in paid time off with funds intended to be used to help victims of domestic abuse.

During that time, documents provided to the House Public Integrity and Ethics Committee, showed a small group of members of the board, appointed by Carr, operated as the compensation committee and padded her compensation while she claimed she had a brain tumor but produced no evidence of a medical condition.

Documents show that Carr was allowed to cash in more than $5 million of paid time off at the agency that is primarily funded with state and federal taxpayer dollars while domestic violence victims across the state were denied services.

After the Herald first reported Carr’s lucrative salary in July 2018, the complaint notes, “FCADV sought to justify CEO Carr’s lavish compensation” and “a document may have been forged, backdated, and slipped into FCADV’s files to support that position.”

Carr, 52, resigned in November 2019 from the agency she had worked at for more than two decades as the Miami Herald drew attention to her compensation package. She cited poor health but then took a contract with FCADV as a paid consultant. At the time, Carr owned four homes, most notably a $2 million estate in North Carolina.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The complaint, filed in the Second Judicial District in Leon County, was merged with a second lawsuit filed by the Florida Department of Children and Families. The complaints accused Carr and her deputies of engaging in an “accounting shell game” from 2016 through 2019 and asked the court to order Carr to return the money.

The state alleged that the compensation plan involved a “pattern of giving generous bonuses and [paid time off] allotments near the end of fiscal years, in order to wipe out any remaining excess funds rather than return them to the DCF, as the contract required.”

The private nonprofit agency, which had the exclusive contract to handle domestic violence services at the state’s 42 domestic violence shelters, was ordered dissolved by a Leon County Circuit Court Judge Ronald Flury in March 2020, and its operations were transferred to DCF. He also appointed a receiver to access the funds from the center’s foundation.

Carr lives in North Carolina and refused to respond to requests to appear before the House committee when it was investigating the coalition.

Moody’s complaint, which was merged with a civil suit filed by the Florida Department of Children and Families, sought to recover all or part of the estimated $7.5 million paid to Carr.

In June 2021, DCF moved everything out of the FCADV offices in Tallahassee and that building is now up for sale, with an asking price of $825,000.

DCF is scheduled to choose a private vendor to replace the Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence next month. The state will select from two vendors to provide training, legal and technical services to the state’s 41 domestic violence centers as well as running the 24-hour domestic abuse hotline and distributing grants to the centers.

The negotiations to reach the settlement began in January and extended through August with several different parties. According to the settlement, $3.1 million of the cash recovery will go directly to the Department of Children and Families when it is approved by the court.

They settlement also allows for additional recoveries from the sale of FCADV’s assets, including its former Tallahassee headquarters.

The motion to approve the settlement agreement was filed Thursday morning and if the court approves the agreement, the dissolution and liquidation proceedings will proceed.