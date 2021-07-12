Florida Cabinet officers Moody, Patronis cite financial gains. Fried hasn’t filed yet.

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, whose family-owned landmark restaurant in Panama City Beach has recently weathered a major storm and a pandemic, reported his net worth grew 2.8% in the past year.

Fellow Cabinet member Attorney General Ashley Moody, with a fiscal portfolio bolstered by land holdings and investments, saw her net worth go up 21.8% over the same time period, according to financial disclosures posted on the Florida Commission on Ethics website.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, who hopes to become the Democratic nominee for governor next year, continues to refine her annual financial disclosure report that was due July 1.

“Commissioner Fried’s form 6 is being finalized to ensure accuracy and will be submitted within the September 1st grace period,” Fried’s campaign spokesman Max Flugrath said in an email on Friday.

Rules set by the Florida Legislature establish a July 1 deadline for filing financial disclosures with the Commission on Ethics but provide an additional two-month window before lawmakers could face light fines for tardiness.

The disclosure forms require elected officials to list their estimated net worth, along with assets valued at more than $1,000, liabilities of more than $1,000 and information about their income.

Fried’s delay becomes a political target

Reports also are still pending from nearly one-fifth of state legislators, but Republican Governors Association spokeswoman Joanna Rodriguez called the agriculture commissioner’s delay in filing her report another “blunder” that proves Fried isn’t “ready to be Florida’s chief executive.”

Fried recently has drawn criticism for amending earlier disclosure forms, posting previously unreported income she earned as a marijuana lobbyist before being elected to office..

In May, Fried revised her financial disclosure form for 2019, submitted to the Commission on Ethics, to indicate $351,480 in income from Igniting Florida, LLC in 2018, up from $72,000 in a previous report. She also amended a financial disclosure submitted to the state Division of Elections, increasing her 2017 income from Igniting Florida from $84,000 to $165,761.

Those were not the first times Fried made an amendment.

Nikki Fried, Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services speaks during a press conference, about the environmental crisis at the former Piney Point phosphate plant, where breached wastewater reservoirs are threatening to fully rupture. Press conference took place at the Manatee County Public Safety Building in Bradenton on Tuesday, April 06, 2021. Pedro Portal pportal@miamiherald.com

In January 2020, Fried reported the $72,000 in Igniting Florida income in 2018. That wasn’t in her initial disclosure filed in 2019.

The changes didn’t alter her reported net worth, which as of June 28, 2019, stood at $1.4 million and on Dec. 31, 2019 climbed to $1.448 million.

In a statement last month, Flugrath said all of Fried’s assets had been disclosed.

“When filing the form in 2018, Commissioner Fried provided her attorney with her salary for the 2018 calendar year, roughly six months of income,” Flugrath said. “We realized 2017 gross income, including all her business’ income and reimbursements, should have been reported, not just her salary.”

Patronis’financial portfolio

Patronis’ disclosure report, listed as hand delivered, was received July 2 by the Commission on Ethics. Moody’s report was received by the state agency on June 30.

Patronis reported his net worth at $6.67 million, up from $6.49 million a year earlier, with much of his assets tied to family businesses that include the Capt. Anderson’s Restaurant in Panama City Beach. The restaurant is located in a region that was still recovering from Hurricane Michael before the pandemic slowed the economy.

In addition to his $128,084 salary from the state, Patronis was paid $41,636 from the family-owned restaurant. He didn’t list any direct income in 2019 from the restaurant.

The chief financial officer’s 1,250 shares of Patronis Brothers stock fell from $2.259 million to $1.4 million in the past year, while his interest in Patronis Brothers Properties went from $719,467 to $2.025 million.

The Jimmy T. Patronis Family Partnership, worth $915,417 in 2019, isn’t listed in the 2020 report. Meanwhile, Patronis’ bank account holdings grew from $746,615 to $1.07 million.

Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis speaks during a news conference about hurricane preparedness, Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Training Facility in Miami. Wilfredo Lee AP

Patronis also has $694,817 set aside in a retirement account through Patronis Brothers and $156,372 through the Florida Retirement System. Patronis is a former House member and appointee to the Public Service Commission who was elected to a full term as the state’s chief financial officer in November 2018 after being appointed to the post in 2017 by then-Gov. Rick Scott.

In his latest financial report, Patronis listed the value of his Bay County home at $479,507, unchanged from 2019, while upsizing his Tallahassee residence from a condominium appraised at $37,116 to a downtown condo valued at $142,709.

He also listed ownership in two other Northwest Florida parcels — in Panama City Beach and Chipley — with a combined value of $151,150. Gone from the property portfolio is a trio of vacant lots in Panama City Beach collectively valued in 2019 at $215,162.

Moody’s financial portfolio

Moody, a former Hillsborough County circuit judge whose husband is a federal law-enforcement agent, reported her net worth grew from $3.23 million at the end of 2019 to just under $3.94 million as of Dec. 31, 2020.

Moody, who listed her 2019 state income at $134,480, has stakes in the Young & Moody Building in Plant City, a Longboat Key condo, two condos in Treasure Island, land in Plant City and two parcels in North Carolina.

In her 2019 filing, Moody listed a house in Tallahassee appraised at $465,595 and a home in Tampa valued at $360,000, both accompanied by a line that said “address exempt from disclosure.” Neither property was listed in the 2020 report.

Among other assets, Moody reported a 10.51% stake in Moody Investment Limited Partnership worth $618,884, up from $587,326 a year earlier, and a 10% interest in Artzibushev-University One Limited Partnership, a real-estate brokerage firm, worth $782,226, up from $720,311 in 2019.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody speaks during a roundtable discussion with President Donald Trump and law enforcement officials, Monday, June 8, 2020, at the White House in Washington. Patrick Semansky AP

Moody also reported a couple of Merrill Lynch investment accounts, which combined are worth $721,283. The stocks in those portfolios include BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., $131,535; Carnival Corporation $43,320; Norwegian Cruise Line, $127,150; and California-based tech companies Okta Inc, $127,130 and Arista Networks, $145,285.

Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez, meanwhile, reported her net worth went from $1.12 million at the end of 2019 to $1.25 million on Dec. 31, 2020.

Nuñez owns a home in Miami appraised at $276,693, a townhome in Islamorada worth $271,014, and individual and joint retirement accounts that total $771,893.

The former state legislator, who also reported $33,186 in the Florida Retirement System, drew a salary of $125,787 last year from the state.

Last month, Gov. Ron DeSantis reported receiving $134,181 in salary for his state job as part of a net worth of $348,832 as of Dec. 31, 2020, a boost from $291,449 at the end of 2019.