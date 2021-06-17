Florida Supreme Court snuffs out another effort to legalize marijuana

For the third time in three months, the Florida Supreme Court dashed the hopes of Floridians who want to see expanded access to cannabis.

In a 5-2 ruling on Thursday, the state’s highest court found a ballot initiative to legalize marijuana to be misleading. The initiative, titled “Regulate Marijuana in a Manner Similar to Alcohol to Establish Age, Licensing, and Other Restrictions,” also would have allowed Floridians to grow cannabis at home. Had it reached the ballot, the initiative would have needed the approval of 60& of voters to become a part of the state Constitution.

Attorney General Ashley Moody asked the court to weigh in on the ballot language in September 2019. It took the court the better part of two years to issue its ruling.

Justices Charles Canady, Ricky Polston, Carlos Muñiz, John Couriel and Jamie Grosshans concurred Thursday that Sensible Florida’s ballot initiative misled voters because the 75-word summary of the proposed amendment was unclear on the word “use.”

The ballot summary said the amendment would regulate marijuana “for limited use and growing by persons twenty-one years of age or older.” Justices found that this could mean the initiative’s backers were claiming to set guardrails on the amount of cannabis an individual could personally consume. But the justices wrote that the language of the constitutional amendment set no such limits.

“The Sponsor’s inability to point to anything in the text of the measure that could credibly support the ‘limited use’ language in the summary leaves no doubt that the summary is affirmatively misleading,” the justices wrote.

Tampa attorney Michael Minardi, who backed the initiative, will have to redraft the proposal from scratch if he wants to see the proposal decided by voters. But records show that even without the initiative, the proposal had a ways to go before hitting the 2022 ballot. Sensible Florida, the group chaired by Minardi, had collected just 29,172 of the necessary 891,589 signatures to be placed on the ballot.

Nicholas Warren, an attorney with the ACLU of Florida, said the long wait between Moody’s request and the court’s ruling was highly unusual — and harmful to the initiative’s prospects.

“The Florida Supreme Court is killing initiatives by parking them in legal limbo,” Warren said.

The court’s ruling is the latest in a string of defeats for advocates of expanded cannabis access. In April, the court defeated a different marijuana legalization initiative, ruling that it, too, was misleading. And in May, justices found Florida’s medical marijuana regulations to be constitutional — a blow to smaller businesses hoping to enter the heavily regulated industry.