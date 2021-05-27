State Supreme Court upholds Florida’s medical marijuana business rules

On June 28, 2016, Surterra Therapeutics Cultivation Manager Wes Conner displays the fully grown flower of one of their marijuana plants at its North Florida facility, on the outskirts of Tallahassee. AP File

In a blow to smaller companies hoping to enter the medical marijuana industry, the Florida Supreme Court issued a ruling Thursday which found that Florida’s regulations of the fledgling industry are constitutional.

Justices ruled 6-1 in the case, Florida Department of Health, v. Florigrown, LLC, that Florigrown’s challenges to the state regulations did not have a “substantial likelihood of success.”

Florigrown, which was denied a license to become a medical marijuana treatment center in 2017, argued that Florida’s requirements did not comply with the medical marijuana constitutional amendment overwhelmingly passed by voters in 2016.

