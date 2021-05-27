State Politics
State Supreme Court upholds Florida’s medical marijuana business rules
In a blow to smaller companies hoping to enter the medical marijuana industry, the Florida Supreme Court issued a ruling Thursday which found that Florida’s regulations of the fledgling industry are constitutional.
Justices ruled 6-1 in the case, Florida Department of Health, v. Florigrown, LLC, that Florigrown’s challenges to the state regulations did not have a “substantial likelihood of success.”
Florigrown, which was denied a license to become a medical marijuana treatment center in 2017, argued that Florida’s requirements did not comply with the medical marijuana constitutional amendment overwhelmingly passed by voters in 2016.
This is a breaking news story which will be updated.
