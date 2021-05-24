Florida will end eligibility for $300 weekly federal unemployment benefits next month

Florida’s unemployment agency announced Monday that it would stop jobless Floridians from receiving an additional $300 in weekly benefits next month.

The Department of Economic Opportunity announced the state would stop participating in the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program starting the week of June 27.

The program, which was set to run out in September, has been giving jobless Floridians an additional $300 in weekly benefits on top of eligible state benefits, which top out at $275 per week, one of the lowest rates in the nation.

The department said it made the decision to end the program early to get Floridians to return to work. Companies have been experiencing labor shortages in the wake of the pandemic, and business groups have been asking states to do away with the benefits.

Economists, however, are mixed about how much jobless benefits are contributing to the shortage. At least 16 states, including Georgia, have already said they were withdrawing early from the federal program.

Florida’s decision was quickly celebrated by Associated Industries of Florida, a group that lobbies Gov. Ron DeSantis and state lawmakers on behalf of some of the state’s largest businesses.