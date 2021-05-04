State Politics
Former Gov. Charlie Crist launches a campaign to be Florida governor again
U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist officially launched his campaign for Florida governor on Tuesday, the first major candidate to jump into the Democratic primary with hopes of taking on Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2022.
Ahead of a 10:30 a.m. announcement in St. Petersburg, Crist confirmed on Twitter that he was running, ending months of speculation about his political future. In a video message, Crist outlines his past experience and assailed DeSantis’ handling of the pandemic.
“Florida has a governor that’s only focused on his future, not yours,” Crist says in the message.
This will be Crist’s second attempt at winning back the job he held from 2007 to 2011, when he was a Republican. He was the Democratic Party’s nominee for governor in 2014, a race he narrowly lost to Rick Scott, who is now the state’s junior senator. This time, Crist, now 64, could face a slew of intriguing Democrats in a primary, including U.S. Rep. Val Demings of Orlando, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and state Sens. Annette Taddeo and Randolph Bracy.
Crist’s entrance into the race for governor opens up his Florida congressional seat, the 13th District, one of the most competitive in the state. Crist was first elected to the district, which represents all of St. Petersburg and most of Pinellas County, in 2016. Already, Crist’s Republican challenger in 2020, Anna Paulina Luna, has announced she intends to run.
