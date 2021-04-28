Senate revives preemption on Key West cruise referendum

A day after citizens of Key West thought the legislation aimed at overturning their vote to limit cruise ship traffic appeared dead, the Senate revived it on a narrow vote Wednesday, giving the controversial plan new life with two days left in the legislative session.

Sen. Jim Boyd, the Bradenton Republican who sponsored the original bill that stalled earlier this week in the House, attached an amendment to an unrelated Senate transportation bill declaring that “any local ballot initiative or referendum may not restrict maritime commerce” at any one of Florida’s 15 deep-water ports.

The provision is retroactive, applying the ban to three referendums approved by 60% of Key West voters in November.

As a result of the November vote, the city will ban cruise ships with more than 1,300 passengers from docking at the city port as soon as cruise ship travel resumes and the federal no-sail order is lifted. The city will also limit the total number of cruise visitors who can disembark each day to 1,500, and give priority to cruise ships that have the best environmental and health records.

But if Boyd’s amendment passes the House and is signed by the governor, those limits will never take effect.

The amendment was added to SB 1194 whose sponsor, Sen. Ed Hooper, R-Clearwater, voted against Boyd’s original bill.

“This is a compromise language amendment that has been worked out between both chambers,’’ Hooper told senators in defending the amendment.

Boyd’s district is home to hotel properties owned by Mark Walsh, the billionaire hotel operator and owner of the Key West pier, which gets most of the city’s cruise ship traffic. In the week before the legislative session began, Walsh gave $995,000 to the political committee of Gov. Ron DeSantis, using 11 different companies to shield the contributions.

Walsh has been fighting the referendum since last summer, when he filed a lawsuit to remove it from the ballot. According to a lease agreement with the state, Walsh’s company, Pier B Development, pays $24,572 a year to lease the pier. In an agreement with the city, the company keeps three-fourths of each $10 fee the cruise industry pays for each passenger who disembarks, and the city receives the rest — estimated at more than $4 million a year in profits.

Arlo Haskell, a Key West resident who along with local fishermen helped organize the initiative drive, was disappointed in the turn of events.

“This is a thinly veiled attempt to overturn three voter referendums in Key West with legislation to help one mega donor who just contributed $1 million before session,’’ he said. “It’s a shame that the future of the world’s third largest barrier reef is at risk to help one man with a vendetta get richer.”

Business groups, fishermen and activists who organized the effort said their goal was not to end cruise ship traffic but to restrict the largest vessels that they say are damaging the coral reef on which their livelihoods depend.

There were a few questions but no debate, and the Senate adopted the amendment and then passed the bill on a 21-17 vote, mostly along party lines. It now returns to the House, where yesterday Roach filed a similar amendment to Boyd’s to have the preemption apply to all ports, but he feared he didn’t have the votes to pass it.

“We are a coastal state. Most members in this process have a port in their district. And everyone had concerns about how this would affect their individual port,’’ he said Tuesday.

On Wednesday, he said he now felt the amendment will receive the votes needed to become law because it expands the scope to all “local ballot initiatives or referendum” but still will only apply to Key West.

“I think this language accomplishes our objective without touching 14 out of 15 of our deep-water ports,’’ Roach said. “I expect that this language will be palatable to most members of the [House] chamber.”

He said “this is actually the best version of the bill that we have had” but added that in the final hours of the session,“ anything can happen.”

The Florida Ports Council, which represents all ports affected by the amendment, said it was neutral on the amendment.

“Our ports go through a significant master planning process where we have a lot of local input,’’ said Michael Rubin, vice president of the Ports Council. “Most of them want to have citizens comfortable with what they do. They spend a lot of time putting together master plans with citizen input. Nobody is very comfortable with overturning a vote by citizens, but the opportunity for input is there in the master planning process.”

Haskell, however, said that the reason Key West citizens organized the referendum is because the city’s ports master plan is outdated, having not been amended in nearly six years.

“The reason we needed a referendum here was because of the city’s long intransigence and refusal to address public concerns about cruise ships,’’ he said.