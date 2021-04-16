DeSantis says $275 a week for unemployment is just fine. No increase needed.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday he opposed increasing Florida’s weekly unemployment benefits, which are among the lowest in the nation.

During a news conference in Lakeland, DeSantis was asked about a bill moving through the Legislature this year that would raise the maximum weekly benefits from $275, among the lowest in the nation, to $375, near the national average.

“Increase benefits?” he said. “Look, no, I think we’re getting people back to work.”

When asked again about the bill, DeSantis rebuffed the idea.

“Our unemployment is what it is. It’s fine,” he said. “The federal government obviously is putting in a lot of money.”

Requests for clarification sent to the governor’s spokespeople were not returned.

The governor’s opposition jeopardizes the most meaningful set of reforms to Florida’s unemployment system being considered in the Legislature this session, a year after the unemployment system melted down from a crush of pandemic-related claims.

The pandemic cast a spotlight on the state’s weekly benefits, which, are a maximum of $275. That works out to $6.87 per hour, a rate that hasn’t been changed since 1998. According to Forbes, Florida ranks last — 51st out of all states and the District of Columbia — in the average amount of unemployment benefits it provides workers.

Senate Bill 1906, which advanced in the Senate on Thursday and now faces a floor vote, would raise both the minimum and maximum weekly benefit amounts. It would also increase the duration of weeks someone could receive benefits, from 12 weeks to 14, when the unemployment rate is less than 5%.

DeSantis said Friday he was focused on getting people back to work and cited reports that employers are having a hard time finding workers.

“There is demand in the economy for hiring, and that’s a good thing,” he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.