DeSantis’ budget proposal goes up by billions despite impact of the pandemic

Gov. Ron DeSantis proposed a rosier-than-expected state budget for the next fiscal year that avoids laying off scores of employees or dipping into state reserves.

His proposed $96.6 billion budget, announced Thursday, is $4.3 billion higher than the budget lawmakers passed last year, a surprising increase despite historic job losses and business closures from the coronavirus pandemic.

DeSantis said Thursday that better-than-expected state tax revenue and billions in federal pandemic money allowed the state to avoid massive agency cuts.

“We were staring down the barrel of an unprecedented economic collapse,” DeSantis said. “Most would have predicted that Florida would have done worse, indeed far worse, than the national average.”

The governor’s proposed budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year, which begins July 1, is advisory only. State lawmakers are the ones who craft the state budget when they meet for the 60-day legislative session in Tallahassee each year. This year’s legislative session begins March 2.

Still, the document represents DeSantis’ priorities, the purest distillation of where he wants to take the state in the coming year. His third budget will be greeted by an even more receptive Republican Legislature. The party tightened its grip in the 2020 election by electing 78 Republicans and 42 Democrats in the House, and 24 Republicans and 10 Democrats in the Senate, a five-seat gain for Republicans in both chambers.

One of the largest pandemic-related costs for the state has been Medicaid, the shared state and federal program which consumes about a third of the state’s budget that provides healthcare to an estimated 4.6 million Floridians. According to early estimates, demand has increased an estimated 19% because of job and benefits loss promoted by the pandemic.

DeSantis said Thursday that the pandemic has cost $2.6 billion, most of which has come from an increase Medicaid enrollment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.