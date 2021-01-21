Bomb threat made at Florida Capitol under investigation by FBI

Early Thursday morning, a bomb threat was made at the Florida Capitol in Tallahassee, and while no explosives or suspicious devices have been found, the threat has triggered an investigation by the FBI.

Capitol police received the threat before 3 a.m. Thursday and immediately began sweeping the Capitol complex, which includes the state Capitol, the Historic Capitol as well as Senate and House office buildings, according to a statement issued by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

With the help of explosive-sniffing police dogs, FDLE officials said “no explosive devices were found and nothing suspicious identified.”

However, state employees were asked to avoid the Capitol until 9 a.m. Thursday “out of an abundance of caution,” FDLE officials said. The Capitol complex is secure, but remains closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bomb threat comes as Florida law-enforcement officials have been on high alert for potential violence at the Capitol, following a warning from the FBI that violent protests could take place around Inauguration Day.

The FBI warned in a bulletin last Monday that protesters supporting former President Donald Trump, emboldened by the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 that left five dead, could take their hostility to statehouses, and protests could turn violent.

In preparation, Gov. Ron DeSantis last week issued an executive order that activated the Florida National Guard to assist FDLE and local police in their efforts to “protect the state, its citizens, and public buildings and property from any potential civil unrest.” His executive order remains in effect until Sunday.

In recent days, the Florida Capitol had been quiet and void of any violent protests. The bomb threat on Thursday is the first reported criminal act since the FBI issued the warning.

The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force and the Tallahassee Police Department are investigating the bomb threat on Thursday, according to FDLE.