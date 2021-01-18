Florida COVID data whistle-blower freed on bond on computer-related charges

TALLAHASSEE — Former Florida Department of Health whistle-blower Rebekah Jones was arrested by state police early Monday, accused of breaking into a state messaging system and encouraging people to “speak up.”

State police stated Monday that Jones, 31, accessed the emergency messaging system multiple times and downloaded a spreadsheet with the contact information of more than 19,000 Floridians.

Jones was booked into the Leon County jail on a charge of unauthorized access of a computer system, a third-degree felony carrying a sentence of up to 5 years in prison. She was released on bond following a court appearance on Monday, according to the Tallahassee Democrat. Her attorney did not respond to requests for comment Monday.

The Nov. 10 message, obtained by the Tampa Bay Times, urged state employees dealing with the coronavirus pandemic to “speak up before another 17,000 people are dead. You know this is wrong. You don’t have to be a part of this. Be a hero. Speak out before it’s too late.”

Jones, a former state employee who has since become one of the most prominent critics of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ coronavirus response, had denied sending the message.

After the message was sent to about 1,700 state employees, Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents obtained a search warrant from Comcast, which tracked the message to Jones’ Tallahassee home, according to the affidavit.

During the raid on her home, agents obtained Jones’ computer and later discovered evidence that the device accessed the state messaging system twice on Nov. 10, the affidavit states.

They also found the computer downloaded from the emergency system an Excel spreadsheet with the contact information of 19,182 people across the state. The list included their names, organizations, titles, counties, email addresses and phone numbers for use in emergencies, according to the affidavit. The list is the Department of Health’s “intellectual property,” according to the affidavit, but does not appear to include confidential information.

Police said they also found two previous messages sent to state employees, including one that said, “It’s time to speak out before another 17,000 are dead. Text Rebekah.”

The messaging system Jones is accused of accessing is used by multiple state agencies to coordinate the Department of Health’s medical response, according to the affidavit.

Rebekah Jones

Jones had access to the emergency messaging system when she worked as an analyst for the Florida Department of Health, according to the affidavit.

Although the system also includes sensitive medical and epidemiological records that are exempt from public records, according to police, the department was apparently using lax security measures to protect the information.

The affidavit doesn’t say how Jones would have been able to access the system. In November, the department described someone “hacking” the system, but it was later revealed that the Department of Health had widely shared the login and password over the years, including posting them online.

After the Nov. 10 messages, the department imposed two-factor authentication for users, an enhanced security protocol that requires users to verify their identity before logging in.

Jones’ action “caused doubt and confusion amongst many of the working groups that share the multi-user account ... as they were unsure whether this message was sent from official personnel,” her arrest affidavit states.

Jones announced Saturday on Twitter that she had learned there was a warrant for her arrest. She turned herself in to the Leon County Detention Center on Sunday night, according to news reports.

“Censored by the state of Florida until further notice,” she tweeted Sunday afternoon.

Jones sued the state last month to retrieve her computers and other electronic equipment seized by officers and said state police violated her constitutional rights of free speech and due process.

Jones was once one of the bright spots of the DeSantis administration, after she built the state’s online dashboard of COVID-19 cases while working as an analyst for the Florida Department of Health.

The dashboard was applauded by federal officials for its thoroughness and transparency in the early weeks of the pandemic, praise that DeSantis used as a defense against criticism over the secrecy and confusion that dogged his coronavirus response.

But in May, Jones was fired from the department for what a DeSantis spokesperson called “a repeated course of insubordination.”

Jones filed a whistleblower complaint and said she was reassigned, then fired, after objecting to an order to remove key data from the dashboard. She accused the DeSantis administration of trying to downplay the outbreak in rural areas ahead of his plans to reopen the state. Emails the Tampa Bay Times obtained confirmed some of the details. Department of Health officials have denied the accusations.

Since then, Jones has become one of the most prominent DeSantis administration critics, gaining more than 300,000 followers on Twitter and raising more than $500,000 through two GoFundMe accounts.

Meanwhile, DeSantis has continued to be criticized for his insular management style and failure to explain his administration’s COVID-19 response. His administration has been sued by media outlets multiple times for not releasing public information, and elected officials and health care industry groups continue to plead for more transparency about his decisions around COVID-19 and vaccine distribution.