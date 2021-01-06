Florida’s elected officials react to confrontation with mob at U.S. Capitol

Here’s a look at how President-elect Joe Biden and a number of Florida’s elected officials reacted to a mob’s attempted takeover of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. These statements were gathered from interviews, posts on social media, text messages and televised interviews or remarks.

▪ President-elect Joe Biden, Democrat: “The scenes of chaos at the Capitol do not reflect a true America, do not represent who we are. What we’re seeing is a small number of extremists dedicated to lawlessness. This is not dissent, it’s disorder, it’s chaos, it borders on sedition, and it must end now. ... I call on President Trump to fulfill his oath, to defend the Constitution, to go on television now and demand an end to this siege. ... It’s not a protest. It’s an insurrection.”

▪ Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Republican: “Violence or rioting of any kind is unacceptable and the perpetrators must face the full weight of the law. The Capitol Police do an admirable job and I thank them for their hard work.” DeSantis is a former member of Congress.

▪ Florida Sen. Rick Scott, Republican: “Everyone has a right to peacefully protest. No one has a right to commit violence. What happened today at the Capitol is disgraceful and un-American. It is not what our country stands for.”

▪ Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, Republican: “Mr. President @realDonaldTrump the men & women of law enforcement are under assault. It is crucial you help restore order by sending resources to assist the police and ask those doing this to stand down. ... There is nothing patriotic about what is occurring on Capitol Hill. This is 3rd world style anti-American anarchy.”

▪ Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, Republican: “We are a nation founded on a rule of law and respect for those who uphold it. Violence against law enforcement officers attempting to keep the peace is unacceptable and anyone who attacks an officer should be brought to justice.”

▪ Florida House Speaker Chris Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor: “In a democracy, rioting, violence and lawlessness are repugnant and unacceptable. This isn’t a peaceful protest. It’s a tragic, cowardly and un-American spectacle.”

▪ Senate President Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby: “The right to protest is very important, but there is absolutely no excuse for attacking law enforcement and destroying property.”

▪ U.S. Rep. Val Demings, D-Orlando: “A mob storming the U.S. Capitol to overturn an election. A coup in progress. A dark day for America. But this is what they always wanted. Don’t let them deny it. They will lose. We will not be intimidated. Democracy will win.” Demings is a former chief of police.

▪ U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz Balart, R-Miami: “We must protect and revere law our enforcement officers who put their lives on the line each day for our safety. While peaceful protests are an integral part of our democracy, lawlessness and violence are NOT acceptable.”

▪ U.S. Rep.-elect María Elvira Salazar, R-Miami: “While I am in Miami recovering from COVID-19, I’m deeply troubled by what is happening in Washington. I am praying for the safety of my colleagues & our law enforcement. There is absolutely no place for violence and rioting in the U.S. Capitol!”

▪ U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, D-St. Petersburg: “The 25th Amendment allows for the removal of a President. It’s time to remove the President.” Crist is a former governor of Florida.

▪ U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor, D-Tampa: “It’s entirely outrageous that the defeated president is egging on racist white supremacists for violent action, disrupting a peaceful transfer of power. Have no doubt: Joe Biden will be sworn in as President in 2 weeks.”

▪ U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, R-Jupiter: “Attacking our Capitol and the selfless law enforcement officers defending it is as unpatriotic and appalling as it gets. The people who are doing that must stop so we can return to our democratic process!”

▪ U.S. Rep. John Rutherford, R-Jacksonville: ”The lawlessness taking place here in our nation’s capital is unacceptable and un-American. You cannot say you stand for law and order and then act this way. Pray for our law enforcement as they secure the area and keep us safe.”

▪ U.S. Rep. Darren Soto, D-Orlando: “Right now I am in the House chamber with @HouseDemocrats to defend the American people, protect our Constitution & save our Democracy! A “government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.” We shall stand and defend it!”

▪ U.S. Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Gainesville: “Violence has no place in our politics. This needs to stop now!”

▪ U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Naples: “Americans have the right to peacefully protest & demand their government works for them — that doesn’t mean we resort to violence. Rule of law must stand during our nation’s brightest & darkest hours & that includes right now. We are better than this. There is no place for anarchy.”

▪ U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Weston: “@realDonaldTrump This is how we make America great? Violence, storming the Capitol, attempting to block your duly elected successor by encouraging armed insurrection? The blood spilled today is on your hands. Tell your supporters to STAND DOWN.”

▪ U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Shalimar: “Remain peaceful.”

▪ U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Daytona Beach: “We’re now being evacuated ... this is despicable. This is now who we are as a country.”

▪ U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Sarasota: “What’s happening now in the U.S. Capitol is sickening and unacceptable. Guns drawn inside the House chamber and reports of shots fired and one woman in critical condition make this a dark day in the history of our nation.”

▪ U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis, R-Tampa: “My staff has been told to shelter in place for their safety, and I am watching the scene at the Capitol unfold. While I support the Constitutionally protected right for peaceful protest, some of the images I am seeing on the news do not constitute a peaceful demonstration. ... These unruly behaviors are completely unacceptable and place law enforcement and countless individuals in harm’s way.”

▪ U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Delray Beach: “This is a violent insurrection. An attempted coup by Trump supporters at his encouragement. They’re attacking the building that represents our democracy and threatening those who work in it. History will remember this dark day as a seditious attack by Americans against America.”

▪ U.S. Rep. Al Lawson, D-Tallahassee: “#AmericaHasSpoken and the suggestion that anything else is true is an insult to the very idea that the American people have the right to choose their leaders.”

▪ State Sen. Danny Burgess, R-Tampa: “We are a nation of law and order. Not violence, destruction and unrest. We respect the right to peacefully protest, and this conduct is shameful. What we are witnessing at the United States Capitol has no place in our democracy. Those involved must be held accountable.”

▪ Former Sen. Rob Bradley, R-Fleming Island: “What an absolute failure by the Capitol Police.”

▪ Christian Ziegler, vice chair of the Republican Party of Florida: “Storming the Capitol with no productive outcome is Antifa-ish and destruction of property & violence is never OK. Instead: Be smart. And next election, be productive.”

▪ Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez: “This country affords us the right to freedom and peaceful protests. Violence and destruction is never the answer. Praying for our Capitol!”

▪ Former state Rep. and Department of Economic Opportunity Executive Director Dane Eagle: “An attack on our Capitol is an attack on our Republic. We are a nation of law and order, and anarchy will not be tolerated. Peaceful protesters should disperse immediately so the criminals can be brought to justice by our brave men and women in law enforcement.”

