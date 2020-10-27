Feds reverse course, offer election interference briefing to Florida lawmakers

Reversing course, the office of the Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe on Tuesday offered Florida U.S. Reps. Stephanie Murphy and Michael Waltz a briefing on Iranian and Russian efforts to undermine the 2020 election in the Sunshine State.

Murphy and Waltz had asked the FBI to brief the Florida congressional delegation on the matter by Oct. 30. But on Monday afternoon, the request for a pre-Election Day briefing was turned down due to a “lack of bandwidth prior to the election.”

Then, on Tuesday morning, Ratcliffe’s office reversed course and said it could provide a briefing on the matter as early as Tuesday or Wednesday.

“The ODNI is working with Representatives Waltz and Murphy to provide them details on the most recent threat reporting impacting their districts,” an ODNI spokesperson said in an email to the Miami Herald.

The ODNI did not respond when asked if other lawmakers from Florida would be included in the briefing. The congressional districts represented by Murphy and Waltz do not include all counties targeted by the emails.

In Florida, voters in at least six counties received hundreds of threatening emails last week from a sender purporting to be affiliated with the Proud Boys. The sender claimed to have voters’ personal information, and ordered them to vote for President Donald Trump or “we will come after you.”

A day after voters received the emails, the U.S. government concluded Iran and Russia had obtained American voter registration data, and that Iran used the information to send threatening, spoofed emails to voters.

Waltz, a Northeast Florida Republican, said on Tuesday his office was working to schedule a briefing with multiple agencies, as early as Tuesday or Wednesday. Waltz said he had remained optimistic that a briefing would take place after the DNI said on Monday it did not have the bandwidth to do it prior to the Nov. 3 election.

“It’s a bipartisan issue to protect our elections and we are working on scheduling this with multiple agencies, as early as today or tomorrow,” Waltz said.

Other lawmakers from Florida were informed of the DNI’s decision to change course from Murphy and Waltz’s offices.

“There is going to be a briefing and it could be as soon as today,” said Carlos Condarco, Miami Democratic Rep. Donna Shalala’s communications director. “It has to be done in a secure location.”

In Washington, members of Congress typically received classified briefings in a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF). There are SCIFs in the U.S. Capitol, but Congress is not in Washington ahead of Election Day. That means any lawmakers who want to attend will need to find a SCIF in Florida, which can be found at military installations or FBI field offices.

It’s not clear how many members of Congress from Florida will be able to attend a remote classified briefing on short notice.

Congressman Matt Gaetz, a Northwest Florida Republican, said he spoke with the DNI office on Monday regarding election interference.

“I cannot comment on the substance,” Gaetz said.

Florida, the nation’s most populous swing state, was among at least four states targeted by the emails. Alachua, Collier, Brevard, Flagler, Escambia and Citrus counties were among the Florida counties that had reports of the threatening emails.

The emails featured misleading claims about voting information. For example, the sender claimed they were in possession of voters’ information because they had “gained access into the entire voting infrastructure” and said they “will know which candidate you voted for.”

In Florida, voter registration data — including names, addresses, emails, dates of birth and party affiliations — is public record, votes are private.

Ratcliffe said the spoofed emails were “designed to intimidate voters, incite social unrest and damage President Trump.”

Democrats, however, were skeptical of Ratcliffe’s claim that the emails were meant to hurt Trump.

The House Homeland Security Committee — which is run by Democrats — said Wednesday on Twitter that, “These election interference operations are clearly not meant to harm President Trump,” and then added that Ratcliffe has “politicized the Intelligence Community to carry water for the president.”

Ceballos reported from the Miami Herald/Tampa Bay Times Bureau in Tallahassee, and Daugherty reported from the McClatchy Bureau in Washington, D.C.