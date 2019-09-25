Suspended Broward Sheriff Scott Israel should be reinstated, report finds

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis suspends BSO sheriff Scott Israel, and replaces him with Gregory Tony Broward Sheriff Scott Israel was suspended by Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. Israel was under fire over BSO’s response to the Parkland shooting. His replacement, Gregory Tony, is a former Coral Springs police sergeant. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Broward Sheriff Scott Israel was suspended by Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. Israel was under fire over BSO’s response to the Parkland shooting. His replacement, Gregory Tony, is a former Coral Springs police sergeant.

Former Broward Sheriff Scott Israel — suspended in January by Florida’s governor and blamed for last year’s school shooting in Parkland — should be reinstated to his elected position, an independent arbitrator has ruled.

Calling the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School a “culmination of individual failures,” a special master appointed to consider Israel’s challenge of his suspension wrote in a report Thursday that Florida’s Senate should return Israel to his position atop the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

“Sheriff Israel and the BSO are not blameless for the tragedy at Stoneman Douglas,” wrote Dudley Goodlette, appointed by Senate President Bill Galvano months ago to handle Israel’s case. “That said, the evidence offered has not demonstrated that Sheriff Israel should be removed from office based on this incident.”

Dudley’s findings are not binding. They will be presented to the Florida Senate in a special session convened for the week of Oct. 21, during which the upper chamber of the Florida Legislature will decide whether to permanently remove Israel or reinstate him.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

But Goodlette’s report is a blow to Gov. Ron DeSantis, who suspended Israel in one of his first acts as governor and replaced him with current Sheriff Gregory Tony.

DeSantis’ office could not be immediately reached for comment.

SHARE COPY LINK New Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony pledged to restore confidence in deputies who were castigated for their chaotic response to last year’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.

Goodlette found that DeSantis, who said Israel had poorly trained BSO’s deputies and bungled their response to the shooting in Parkland, did not overreach in suspending Isreal — something Democrats contended was the case. But Goodlette said the governor’s attorneys had failed to prove that the sheriff should be removed from office.

Goodlette, however, also dismissed Israel’s arguments that his suspension was political as “a red herring” that “ultimately fall on deaf ears” because they “have no bearing” on the question of whether Israel was incompetent or neglected his duties.

Goodlette noted that the “Senate is free to accept or reject my recommendations as it sees fit.”

Regardless of how the hearing concludes, the elected position of Broward sheriff is on the ballot again in 2020. Israel and Tony are expected to face off in the Democratic primary in August.

Tony has not yet filed to run for the office, but has said he intends to campaign to keep his job.

Neither Tony nor Israel could immediately be reached.

SHARE COPY LINK Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel details the official timeline of events during the Marjory Stoneman Douglas school shooting on Feb. 14, 2018.

Miami Herald reporters Mary Ellen Klas and Nicholas Nehamas contributed to this report.