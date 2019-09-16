Who holds the highest paid statewide jobs in Florida? Hint: They wear robes at work.

The history of the Florida Supreme Court Chief Justice Charles T. Canady and Marshal Silvester Dawson explain the history and role of the Florida Supreme Court. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chief Justice Charles T. Canady and Marshal Silvester Dawson explain the history and role of the Florida Supreme Court.

Florida Supreme Court justices are the highest-paid statewide officials, with their salaries substantially higher than the amounts paid to the governor, state Cabinet members and legislators

According to the state budget and the Legislature’s Office of Economic and Demographic Research, here are the 2019-20 salaries for a variety of state officials and judges:

▪ Supreme Court justices: $220,600

▪ District Courts of Appeal judges: $169,554

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

▪ State attorneys: $169,554

▪ Public defenders: $169,554

▪ Circuit judges: $160,688

▪ County judges: $151,822

▪ Public Service Commission members: $132,036

▪ Gov. Ron DeSantis: $130,273

▪ Attorney General Ashley Moody, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis: $128,972

▪ Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez: $124,851

▪ Senate President Bill Galvano and House Speaker José Oliva: $41,181

▪ House and Senate members: $29,697

Note: State officials may voluntarily reduce their salaries.