Florida Democrats call for special session on gun reform

Protesters ask for gun reform at the Broward County Federal Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale during a rally on Saturday, February 17, 2018. adiaz@miamiherald.com

After two mass shootings that left 31 dead earlier this month renewed a national call to curb gun violence in America, Florida Democrats are forcing a vote on whether lawmakers should return to Tallahassee for a special session focused on gun reform.

About three dozen lawmakers sent letters to Secretary of State calling for a special session to address a variety of gun-related topics, including universal background checks, safe gun storage, reduced duration of concealed weapons licenses and the creation of a task force in urban areas to address day-to-day gun violence.

The group of lawmakers who sent letters reached the 20% threshold required to trigger a poll of the entire legislature. If three-fifths of the House and Senate agree, a special session will be held ahead this year’s committee weeks, which begin Sept. 16.

“Recent events in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, serve as a stark reminder of the inadequate measures taken to date to safeguard our citizenry against similar gun-related violence via the passage of common sense gun-reform proposals,” the letters said. “The targeted killing of Hispanic/Latino citizens by a domestic terrorist in El Paso, Texas should compel us to take immediate action to safeguard Florida’s residents, including more than 4 million Hispanic/Latino residents.”

The effort was spearheaded by South Miami Democrat, Rep. Javier Fernández, who met with stakeholders in Coral Gables last Wednesday to come up with demands for the special session. Various gun safety groups like the local chapters of Moms Demand Action, Moms for Justice, Rise Up, the local Parent Teachers Association and representatives of the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence. Floridians seem to support the effort, too. A June Quinnipiac poll that showed 72% of Florida voters want the state to do more to address gun violence and 57% support a ban on the sale of assault weapons.

“[The people of Florida] deserve a legislature who will do all it can to protect them,” Fernández said in a statement Tuesday. “It’s too late for those impacted by gun violence yesterday, but if we act quickly we can stem this tide and save lives.”

It isn’t the first time Democrats have pushed for a special session on gun control.

After 49 people were killed at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, a similar effort was made. Democratic legislators called for a special session to consider restrictions on guns, but fell far short of the required number of votes needed to reconvene.

Republicans under then-Gov. Rick Scott rejected the idea within hours.

“This, for me, is personal,” said MJ Wright, of the local Moms Demand Action chapter in Miami. She was at the meeting last week to discuss the effort by Democratic lawmakers.

Wright, whose son Jerry was killed in Pulse, said she is optimistic that Republicans will hear Democrats this time around. She cited a recent move from Senate President Bill Galvano, who instructed a key committee to “review and better understand the various factors involved in mass shootings,” like white nationalism.

“Republicans have children,” said Wright, who is a registered Republican. “I am hoping and I am pleading. Please do not let politics get in the way.