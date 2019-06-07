Local officials take gun-control fight to court. They’re challenging Florida law.

In the year since Parkland, nearly 1,200 youths have died from gun violence The Miami Herald, McClatchy and The Trace, an online nonprofit news organization that covers firearms issues, tracked gun deaths among youths 18 and under in the year since the Parkland, Florida school shooting. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Miami Herald, McClatchy and The Trace, an online nonprofit news organization that covers firearms issues, tracked gun deaths among youths 18 and under in the year since the Parkland, Florida school shooting.

Lawyers for more than 70 elected officials argued Friday that a state law allowing them to be fined for adopting gun control laws has had a chilling effect that prevents them from even considering gun issues.

The lawsuit, filed two months after a gunman entered Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland and shot and killed 17 students and staff, pits cities and counties against Gov. Ron DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody.

The case is before Leon County Circuit Judge Charles Dodson, who said he wouldn’t rule on the case on Friday.

State lawmakers adopted the law in 2011, in the first year of Gov. Rick Scott’s administration. It allowed public officials to be fined up to $5,000 and be removed from office if they violated the law.

It was meant to bolster a 1987 law led by the NRA that outlawed cities and counties from adopting their own gun laws.

In the 1980s, a number of cities and counties had gun laws that varied wildly. In Broward County, for example, someone wanting to carry a concealed weapon had to be interviewed by a psychologist and county officials and show they had a threatening job or other need to carry a weapon. Fewer than 40 people had permits, while more than 10,000 people had permits in Duval County, where the restrictions were looser.

The lawsuit, led by cities, counties and elected officials in South Florida, argued that the penalties were so harsh and the law was so vague that local officials can’t do anything “that is even remotely related to firearms.”

Local officials have been threatened with lawsuits merely for bringing up gun-control measures, such as requiring gun owners use gun locks, lawyers said.

Moreover, lawyers for the cities and counties argued Friday that the fines and suspension powers were unconstitutional.

The fines apply to local officials who “knowingly and willfully” violate the law. But to prove that, local officials would have to be taken into court and asked about their intent, something that is prohibited in the Florida Constitution.

They also argued that the Legislature can’t grant the governor new powers to remove local officials. The state Constitution says the governor can only suspend county officials for “malfeasance, misfeasance, neglect of duty, drunkenness, incompetence, permanent inability to perform official duties, or commission of a felony” — not for violating this particular state law.

Lawyers for the Attorney General’s office, representing the governor and other members of the Cabinet being sued, argued that the Legislature can grant the governor new abilities to suspend officials.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.