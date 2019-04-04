Manatee officials want Galvano to support fracking ban. Here’s how they delivered message

Group asks Florida senator to support ban on fracking A group of citizens and activists delivered letters to Sen. Bill Galvano’s downtown Bradenton office Thursday asking him to support a statewide ban on all fracking. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A group of citizens and activists delivered letters to Sen. Bill Galvano’s downtown Bradenton office Thursday asking him to support a statewide ban on all fracking.

A group of nearly a dozen people gathered inside Florida Senate President Bill Galvano’s downtown Bradenton office Thursday to deliver letters from local officials and businesses, asking him to do what he can to make sure a bill that would ban all forms of fracking is passed.

Currently, a bill in the Senate would ban most types of fracking, but leave one option open.

One of the letters delivered to Galvano’s office shortly after 11 a.m. urged the Republican to “support a statewide fracking ban and to do everything you can to prohibit fracking and the disposal of fracking wastewater here in Florida.”

The letter listed support of 114 elected officials, including Manatee County commissioners Misty Servia, Vanessa Baugh, Betsy Benac and Carol Whitmore, along with officials from the cities of Holmes Beach and Anna Maria and Bradenton Vice Mayor Harold E. Byrd Jr.

Another letter delivered to the office had names from several local businesses and members of Florida Against Fracking, asking Galvano to support the fracking ban.

“Anything he does to make sure all kinds of fracking are banned, the community supports,” said Brooke Errett, Florida organizer for Food and Water Watch.

Senate Bill 7064 would leave open the possibility for matrix acidizing. Acidic fluids are pumped into a well at a low pressure that dissolves minerals without damaging the rock layer.

However, should the chemicals get into the aquifer, they can be toxic, according to a report by the Herald/Times Tallahassee Bureau.

Patsy Ernst, a NNOC union nurse from Palmetto, stood outside of Galvano’s office Thursday, holding a sign reading “Ban Fracking Now.” She said, as a nurse, she’s looking at this from a health perspective and is worried.

“It’s just not the right thing to do,” Ernst said of fracking.

Well drillers and lobbyists argued during a March Senate Agriculture Committee discussing the bill that matrix acidizing should be excluded from the fracking ban, saying it is mainly used to “remediate damage and maintain wells that get clogged or damaged from drilling operations,” according to the Herald/Times Tallahasee Bureau report.

Environmentalists, including the Florida Food and Water Watch, want the bill to ban all forms of fracking to protect Florida’s aquifer, according to the Herald/Times Tallahassee Bureau report.

Though there is a second bill that would include the matrix acidizing in a proposed fracking ban, it has only seen one committee. Errett acknowledged they like that bill better, but knows they “have to look at the bill that has movement.”